'Contracts under old entity' - East Bengal's latest recruits promised 'new' contracts!

The club has told its new recruits that their current contracts will be altered once the sporting rights is back with them...

, who have been on a signing spree in the off-season, have bit of a 'contractual situation' on hand with their new recruits. The new signings have all been handed contracts set to be executed between themselves and 'East Bengal Club'.

However, it has to be noted that 'East Bengal Club' do not have sporting rights to compete in the , or for that matter, any recognised football tournament. The sporting rights is currently with Quess East Bengal - the Joint Venture between the club and their investors Quess Corp who have reportedly decided to end the venture.

Talks are on between the club and Quess in order to negotiate the transfer of sporting rights.

The club are also looking for potential investors and are seeking help from the West Bengal Government to participate in the (ISL) for the 2020-21 season.

As such, the players have been promised that their contracts will be executed again, on existing terms, under the new entity that will enjoy the sporting rights once the sporting rights are eventually transferred back to the club.

For formality sake, the players will have sign a contract again, under the new entity's name.

As of now, the players will not be able to play football next season as 'East Bengal Club' with whom they have signed does not have any sporting rights. The club has, however, promised the players that their contracts will be changed accordingly as and when the new entity is decided and they get the rights to play.

It is not a new development with respect to the club but just an explanation of what happened a while back. East Bengal communicated this to the players when they returned the contracts to the players recently.

It could be 'East Bengal Club Private Limited', a firm registered in 2019 with Pronab Dasgupta and Debabrata Sarkar as its directors.

There has been a lot of noise surrounding the future of East Bengal ever since arch-rivals merged with ISL outfit . East Bengal went on a signing spree after the end of the season, recruiting a fair few number of players.

The players the Red and Golds have signed this summer are Milan Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Rino Anto, CK Vineeth, Vikas Saini, Pritam Singh, Anil Chavan, Girik Khosla, Sankar Roy, Keegan Pereira, Mohammed Irshad, Bikash Jairu, Cavin Lobo, Sehnaj Singh, Loken Meitei, Rafique Ali Sardar, Angousana Luwang, Gurtej Singh, Novin Gurung, Lalram Chullova and Balwant Singh. They have also retained the services of goalkeeper Mirshad Michu.