Consortium led by Chicago Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts set to purchase NWSL side Chicago Red Stars

Chicago Cubs co-owner, Laura Ricketts, is set to head a consortium that will purchase the NWSL side Chicago Red Stars.

WHAT HAPPENED? A group of Chicago businesswomen, headed by Laura Ricketts, co-owner of the Chicago Cubs and minority owner of the Chicago Sky, is poised to acquire the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) franchise Chicago Red Stars pending board approval, according to an official statement.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Stars are one of the founding members of the Women's Professional League in the US and have been up for sale since last December following the release of the Sally Yates report accusing majority owner, Arnim Whisler, of abusive behavior.

While the terms of the deal are unclear still, it seems that board approval won't be an issue in the takeover process.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHICAGO RED STARS? They are set to face Orlando Pride on the 21st of August in the regular NWSL season.