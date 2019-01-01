CONMEBOL hand Messi $1500 fine for 'corruption' comments during Copa America

The Argentina star suggested that this summer's competition was rigged in favour of hosts Brazil

CONMEBOL have handed Lionel Messi a $1500 fine for his inflammatory comments about the federation’s “corruption” during this summer’s Copa America.

Additionally, the star will serve a one-game suspension for the red card he received against in the competition’s third-place match earlier this month.

Messi went off on the South American federation, but they have responded with a negligible fine and no further suspension beyond the automatic one-game punishment for a red card.

