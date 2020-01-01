Confident Mwambusi promises Yanga SC fans best entertainment vs Coastal Union

Timu ya Wananchi will play at home for the first time after more than 10 days since they have been honouring away matches

Young Africans (Yanga SC) assistant head coach Juma Mwambusi has promised that fans are about to watch one of the best matches on Saturday against Coastal Union.

Yanga are on a four-match unbeaten run and Mwambusi believes the players have gelled enough and are about to entertain their fans as they return to Dar es Salaam.

Timu ya Wananchi have not played at home since beating Mbeya City 1-0 as the two subsequent matches – against Kagera Sugar and Mtibwa Sugar which they won by an identical scoreline of 1-0 and goals scored by Lamine Moro – were played away from their home ground; the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

More teams

“The team now is in the right direction as it has improved in many aspects like coordination and scoring,” Mwambusi told IPP Media . “I am sure on Saturday our supporters will watch one of the best football from our side.”

On his part, Coastal Union head coach Juma Mgunda stated he has already analysed how to beat Yanga and drilled his players on why the record champions should not be feared at all.

“I have watched how Yanga are playing and I have seen their strengths and weakness. They are a good side but one that can be defeated,” Mgunda told IPP Media too.

“I have told my boys that Yanga ae just like any other team in the but the difference is that they have vocal supporters and enjoy a large following in the media.”

Meanwhile, Dodoma Jiji FC head coach Mbwana Makata has revealed readiness ahead of their match against Ruvu Shooting.

“It is true that the unbeaten run ended in the fourth match [vs Polisi ] but we have identified and sorted the mistakes that we committed then,” Makata explained .

“It is just another match that we will have a similar approach like in the previous matches.”

The Mainland Premier League debutants have also been boosted by the return of Mwana Kibacha and Anuar Jabir.

Article continues below

“[Mbwana] Kibacha is back as well as [Anuar] Jabir and both are fit to start,” the coach concluded.

The two missed the match against Polisi Tanzania after they were injured when turning out against Coastal Union.