Concentration lapses to blame for our heavy defeat to Simba SC - Mwadui's Adam

The Shinyanga-based charges have now conceded 11 goals in their last two Tanzanian top tier matches

Mwadui FC head coach Khalid Adam has blamed concentration lapses for his team's 5-0 loss to defending champions Simba SC in the Mainland League game played on Saturday at Uhuru Stadium.

The Shinyanga-based side came into the match fresh from the 6-1 loss to JKT Tanzania but ended up losing heavily again. The tactician believes it all changed after the break since, in the first half, his team had conceded only one goal.

"Yes, the game is over but we are disappointed with the number of goals we conceded yet again," Adam told reporters after the game played at Shamba la Bibi.

"We have no alternative but to go and find a solution on where we went wrong again.

"In the first half, we played well, our concentration levels were good and we conceded just one goal. But it changed after the break and we conceded four goals, two of which came late into the game.

"We will analyse the whole game again and rectify where we went wrong."

The tactician has further explained what might have contributed to his team's loss.

"We did not lose because the game was tough, but as a coach, sometimes you instruct players but they ignore," Adam continued.

"Once the players fail to follow the game plan, the team suffers and we concede goals. It is not the result we wanted and I take this opportunity to apologise to Mwadui fans and anyone supporting the team.

"It is not good to concede many goals but there is nothing we can do, the game has ended."

Adam is, however, optimistic it is not too late to make amends and bounce back to winning ways.

"We have a chance, the league is still young and lest you forget, we started quite well and had positive results in three matches," he added.

"The team has lost two matches in a row, but there is a chance of winning three consecutive games. The only good thing with this league is that once you win a game or two, you surge upwards.

"For our fans, the losses have passed; no matter how disappointing and hurting, there is nothing we can do but focus on the forthcoming assignments.

"We need to ensure we have won the coming games at home to ensure we get out of the current position."