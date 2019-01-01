Concacaf Gold Cup draw: USMNT set for T&T rematch in regional competition

Gregg Berhalter's side pulled a tough draw in Group D of the regional competition, with Panama and a familiar foe from 2017 on the cards

The U.S. men's national team will get a shot at some redemption in the 2019 Gold Cup, with Gregg Berhalter’s side pitted against Trinidad & Tobago in Group D in their return to competitive action.

Those two sides will be joined by and Guyana, with the USA set to open play against the latter in Minneapolis on June 18.

The USA will face off against the team that knocked it out of the 2018 World Cup four days later, with Berhalter and company slated to take on Trinidad & Tobago at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium on June 22.

Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City will host the final matchday for Group D, with the USA facing Panama on June 26.

For , which was drawn into Group A, Canada, Martinique and Cuba await.

The Rose Bowl in Los Angeles will host the first doubleheader of Group A play on June 15, with Mexico taking on Cuba.

El Tri will square off against Canada four days later at Broncos Stadium in Denver, before rounding out their group against Martinique at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Group B features , Haiti, Nicaragua and Bermuda, while Group C saw Honduras, , El Salvador and Curacao drawn together.

Groups B and C will both see the first matchday hosted outside the United States, with Costa Roca’s Estadio Nacional in San Jose home to the opening round of Group B matches. Independence Park in Kingston, Jamaica will play host to the first round of matches for Group C on June 17.

Both groups will then move to Texas for their second round of group matches.

Toyota Stadium in Frisco will host Group B’s second round of games on June 20, with the final round of matches moving to Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey on June 24.

Group C will play its second round of matches in Houston at BBVA Compass Stadium on June 21, with Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles set to host the final matchday for the group on June 25.

The United States won the last edition of the Gold Cup in 2017, with Mexico having sent a largely second-choice side, while El Tri claimed the 2015 crown over surprise finalist Jamaica.