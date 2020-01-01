‘Completely unforgivable from VAR’ – Liverpool left cursing technology as Henderson is denied Merseyside derby winner

The Reds thought they had snatched a late winner against Everton through their skipper, but Sadio Mane was ruled just offside in the build-up

were denied a dramatic winner in an action-packed Merseyside derby with as the intervention of VAR saw a stoppage-time effort from Jordan Henderson ruled out.

Jurgen Klopp’s side took the lead on two occasions at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Sadio Mane recorded the Reds’ fastest Premier League goal in a Merseyside derby, only to see that effort cancelled out by Michael Keane. Mohamed Salah’s 100th goal for the club had Liverpool back in front, but the Toffees hit back again through the in-form Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The reigning champions thought they had snatched all three points in the closing stages, with club captain Henderson turning a close-range effort past a despairing Jordan Pickford, who got his hands to the effort but could not keep it out.

Ecstasy turned to agony, though, during the standard review process that follows every goal.

According to those making VAR calls at Stockley Park, Sadio Mane had strayed offside by the narrowest of margins.

With a big decision having so much riding on it, technology was once again the subject of much of post-match discussion after the final whistle blew.

Liverpool will be pleased with the response they offered to the 7-2 defeat suffered at in their last outing, but can feel aggrieved at having missed out on a morale-boosting success.

, meanwhile, have seen their 100 per cent start to the season ended, but Carlo Ancelotti’s side have shown once again that they can go toe-to-toe with the very best in the business and will be a force to be reckoned with in 2020-21.