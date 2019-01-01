Competition for goals with Rashford helps Man Utd 'terrorise' defences, says Martial

The two young strikers have each netted twice so far in the Premier League, but their scoring contest does not stop at the final whistle

Anthony Martial believes his training ground scoring competitions with Marcus Rashford are helping to give an extra edge this season.

Romelu Lukaku's departure to has placed an extra onus upon Rashford and Martial, who have two goals apiece in the after United's opening games against and .

Martial has regained the club's number nine shirt and is revelling as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's attacking spearhead, with Rashford operating to the left of the international and linking pleasingly.

"At training, we have this competition between us about scoring goals," Martial told Sky Sports. "We measure who does the best finishing and who scores the most.

"Who's winning? Well, that depends... Sometimes it's him, sometimes it's me. In games, Marcus likes to play in the middle, like me. I don't mind dropping off, dropping out, we interchange during games.

"It doesn't bother me to let him take the lead occasionally. It helps us to terrorise opposition defences and I hope we can keep it up over the course of the season."

Martial joined the ranks of players expressing solidarity with Paul Pogba, after his countryman was subjected to online racist abuse in the aftermath of his penalty miss in the 1-1 draw at Molineux.

"It's something you can't really eradicate from society," he said. "Out there on the pitch, we can't do anything about it per se.

"As players, we are there among white people, black people, people of all colours.

Article continues below

"The French expression is 'we're all the same'. Bans should be brought about for people who give out this hatred.

"People go to football stadiums to have a good time and enjoy the game, and there's no place for it. I'm in favour of the love, not the hate."

United are set to meet representatives from Twitter over the coming weeks to discuss possible solutions with regards to players being abused on the social media site.