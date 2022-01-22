Comoros crisis as 12 test Covid-19 positive ahead of Cameroon Afcon duel - Reports

A crisis has reportedly hit the Comoros camp as 12 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in their camp ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 game against Cameroon.

According to SuperSport, head coach Amir Abdou and two goalkeepers, Ali Ahamada and Moyadh Ousseni, are among those isolating. The isolation of the two goalkeepers places the Islanders in a tricky position as their first-choice goalkeeper, Salim Boina, is injured.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) laid down strict rules with regard to Covid-19 prevention measures in the ongoing competition. Should a player test positive, he will not be authorised to go to the stadium or participate in the match, while teams must play as long as they have a minimum of 11 players available.

If they have no goalkeeper available - as could be the case with the debutants - another player must play in that position. According to Caf's rules, teams that do not have a minimum of 11 players available will be considered to have lost the match 2-0.

Comoros defeated Ghana in their last group game, booked their Round of 16 place, and face a potential crisis before they face the hosts in their first ever Afcon knockout game.

Gambia and Comoros made it through to the knock-out rounds in their very first appearance at Afcon. It’s the first time two debutants have made it out of their group in an Afcon edition since Ivory Coast and Senegal finished joint-third in 1965.

Coach Abdou, who has been in charge of the team since 2014, and his charges, are up for a tough task against the Indomitable Lions, who have scored the most goals - seven - in Afcon so far.

Cameroon are also boasting an attacking front led by Vincent Aboubakar, who is currently the top scorer with five goals.

Article continues below

Only Aboubakar had more attempts on goal than Algeria’s Youcef Balaili (12) at the group stage.

In the Round of 16, Burkina Faso are scheduled to face Gabon while Nigeria and Tunisia battle on Sunday. Guinea and Gambia have been scheduled to play in the other Monday game. On Tuesday, Senegal will clash with Cape Verde before Malawi and Morocco face off later on.

Finally, Ivory Coast and Egypt will play in the first game of Wednesday before the Mali-Equatorial Guinea fixture concludes the Round of 16 games.