Comoros 2-1 Kenya: Les Coelacantes go top, Harambee Stars suffer first group loss

With the win, the Islanders took big strides in their effort to secure a maiden Afcon appearance in a tournament that will be held in Cameroon

Comoros went top of Group G after beating 2-1 in an African Cup of Nations qualifiers at Le Stade Omnisports Malouzini, Moroni on Sunday.

Mohamed Ben El-Fardou and Mattoir Faiz scored the goals for Les Coelacantes and Harambee Stars denied them a clean sheet courtesy of Cliff Nyakeya’s effort.

Masoud Juma almost scored his second goal of this encounter when he connected to a high ball sent to him by Arnold Origi but he was put under pressure by two of Comoros defenders and ended up losing the ball as the referee awarded a goal kick in the third minute.

Kenya won a corner in the fifth minute which was delivered by Ayub Timbe but Joseph Okumu’s header flew wide as Comoros breathed a sigh of relief after they had been put under pressure by the visitors.

Comoros, enjoying considerable huge support from the fans in attendance, grew into the game but their attacks through the left and the right-wing were equally dealt with by both Eric Ouma and David Odhiambo.

star El-Fardou scored the opener for Comoros with a header that Origi had little chance stopping in the 21st minute. The goal was El-Fardou’ 10th for Comoros as he was making his 22nd appearance for the side.

Nyakeya, who had a good game and an assist in the reverse fixture, equalised for Harambee Stars in the 35th minute. The former winger made his way through the right-wing and managed to beat Ben Boina in Comoros goal from a tight angle.

Lawrence Juma was substituted in the 41st minute as his former teammate at Kenneth Muguna was brought on in what appeared to be a tactical change for Kenya.

Harambee Stars almost got a second goal in the 42nd minute but Timbe, after beating Faiz on the left-wing, saw his shot blocked as he attempted to find the bottom corner. Had he crossed the ball to Nyakeya who was unmarked on the other flank, Kenya would have gone ahead.

A lapse in concentration from the Kenyan defence gifted Comoros a perfect chance to double their lead in the 50th minute. Faiz’s found the back of the net with a fierce shot that saw Origi concede a third goal in his second game since returning into the national fold.

Coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee made his second change in the 61st minute as he withdrew Timbe, who had wasted another open chance a minute before he left the pitch, for Boniface Muchiri.

Eric Johanna saved Kenya more blushes after he stopped Yacine Bourhane just outside the box who was through on goal in the 89th minute. Johanna was yellow-carded for the rough challenge while Bourhane was booked for his protest in the face of the referee.

Kenya had picked three consecutive 1-1 draw before the loss in Moroni while Comoros had a win and two draws.

Kenya Starting XI: Arnold Origi, David Odhiambo, Eric Ouma Joseph, Okumu Brian Onyango, Victor Wanyama, Ayub Timbe, Johanna Omollo, Masoud Juma, Lawrence Juma, Cliff Nyakeya.

Subs: Ian Otieno, Johnstone Omurwa, David Ambulu, Anthony Akumu, Samuel Olwande, John Makwatta, Kenneth Muguna, Boniface Muchiri, Hassan Abdallah, Erick Johanna, John Avire.

Comoros Starting XI: Ben Boina, Kassim M'Dahoma, Benjaloud Youssouf, Kassim M'Dahoma, Nadjim Abdou, Bakari Said, Benjaloud Youssouf, Ibroihim Djoudja. Rafidine Abdullah, Yacine Bourhane, Ahmed Mogni, Mattoir Faiz, Ben Mohamed El Fardou Ben.

Subs: Amir Abdou Manager, Ali Ahamada, Kassim Abdallah, Younn Zahary, Younn Zahary, Ahmed Soilihi, Faouz Faidine Attoumane, Nakibou Aboubakar, Ali M'Madi, Housseine Zakouani.