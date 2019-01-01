Community Shield: Simba SC vs. Azam FC match a contest of equals - Manula

The two teams are set to clash in the season opener at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam

Simba SC goalkeeper Aishi Manula has exuded confidence his team will win the Community Shield against an equally tough opponent in Azam FC on Sunday.

The two Mainland opponents are due to clash at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam. Manula, who is injured, hopes his fellow teammates will do the job against their league rivals.

Manula has played for Azam FC before in his career and won the Community Shield trophy once before joining Simba SC where he has already won two titles with them.

“I am still undergoing recovery and I will for sure miss the match but I am confident the players who are fit will be able to represent the club against an equally good side, Azam FC,” Manula told Mwanaspoti.

Defender Shomari Kapombe revealed the importance of winning the Cup before the 2019/20 season starts.

"If we win the trophy, it will boost our morale going into the new season but we must also be cautious because Azam will not be pushovers at all. They are also coming to fight for the title," Kapombe told Mwanaspoti.

Azam will be facing a number of their former players who had crossed over to join the Msimbazi Reds. These include Kapombe, Erasto Nyoni, Pascal Wawa, Gadiel Michael and John Bocco.

Simba won the title in 2011 against Yanga SC with a 2-0 scoreline before repeating the fete against their Saturday opponents the following year with a 3-2 victory.

They also won the trophy in 2017 over arch-rivals Yanga SC with a 5-4 penalty shoot-out success when the match ended 0-0 in regular time. Simba SC defended the title last year with a 2-1 victory over Mtibwa Sugar FC.

Azam have won the once in 2016 following a 4-1 penalty shoot-out success against Yanga SC after the game was locked on 2-2.