Community Shield: Simba SC boosted by newly-wed Wawa, Miquissone arrivals

The two players have been out since the 2019/20 Tanzania Mainland League season ended in July after returning home to get married

Simba SC have received a major boost ahead of their Sunday's Community Shield match against Namungo FC following the arrival of two of their key players, newlywed duo Luis Miquissone and Pascal Wawa.

The two players had returned to their countries, Mozambique and respectively, to tie the knot before rejoining their teammates in preparation for the new season.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have now confirmed the two players are in the country with their team, ready for their first game of the season.

More teams

"Luis Miquissone and Pascal Wawa are back in the country and will be part of the team that will travel to Arusha for the Community match to be played on Sunday, August 30 against Namungo FC," Simba confirmed on their official Facebook page.

The Ivorian central defender has been in the team since 2017 when he joined from Sudanese side Al-Merreikh, having previously played for Azam FC.

The Mozambican joined the champions at the beginning of the year from UD Songo and went on to establish himself as one of the key players in the team.

Wawa and Miquissone missed the friendly against Vital’O of Burundi on Saturday, a match the hosts won 6-0, having previously sat out matches against KMC and Transit Camp.

The Belgian coach has revealed the two players missed the battles on permission from the club as they had sought for some time to be with their families.

"We gave them permission to sort out family issues and so they did not miss the friendly because they want to leave the club," Vandenbroeck told Goal. "In fact, the two players were tying the knot, and that is why they were not available but I am happy to reveal they have confirmed when they will come, with [Luis] expected on Tuesday and [Wawa] on Wednesday.

Article continues below

"When they arrive I will now have a full squad to start planning for the new season, they are the only players missing out but their issue is well known."

This will be Simba SC's third appearance in the Community Shield in as many seasons. The team has been in great form, winning the Tanzania Mainland League for the third time in a row.

For Namungo, this is their first time playing the curtain-raiser. They qualified after reaching the finals of the where they played against Wekundu wa Msimbazi and lost 2-1.