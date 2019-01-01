Community Shield: Simba SC and Azam FC motivated ahead of Saturday showdown

The two mainland rivals will clash at National Stadium for the league's curtain-raising event

Injury-free Simba SC aim to win the Community over Azam FC on Saturday, Head of Information Haji Manara has declared.

The Msimbazi Reds won the league title last season to set a date with Federation Cup winners Azam FC.

The three-time consecutive winners of the Shield title are ready for the showdown at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The match was initially planned to be played at Iringa's Samora Stadium but Football Federation (TFF) made the last minute changes which would see the game staged at the coastal city.

"We are looking forward to a positive kick-off of the new season and we are ready for the curtain-raiser match against Azam," Manara told Daily News.

Goalkeeper Aisha Manula, midfielder Ibrahim Ajib and striker Wilker da Silva have resumed light training from recent injury setbacks according to Manara.

Meanwhile, Azam FC's spokesperson Jafari Idd also confirmed his team's readiness to fight for the title despite Simba SC's reputation.

"We know the importance of winning the Community Shield ahead of the new season. A positive start to the new season is vital and certainly, it is going to be a very difficult match because Simba are a big team with quality players," Idd told Daily News.

"We respect the club and their recent success is enormous but we will work to neutralize them."

Azam FC will miss the services of Aggrey Morris and midfielder Mudathir Yahya. Simba SC have won the Community Shield four times while Azam FC have just won it once.

The two mainland clubs will clash before embarking on continental duties where Simba SC will host UD Songo of Mozambique in the Caf second leg of the preliminary round while Azam FC will clash against Ethiopia's Fasil Kenema.

Simba SC drew 0-0 with UD Songo while Azam FC fell 1-0 to their opponents in the first leg.