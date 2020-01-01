Shield Cup: It will be 'business as usual' vs Namungo - Simba SC's Kahata

The two teams will be meeting in the new campaign's curtain-raiser for the first time in history

midfielder Francis Kahata has stated it will be business as usual when they take on Namungo FC on Sunday in the Community Shield.

The two teams will meet in the curtain-raiser of the 2020/21 Tanzanian domestic season. Wekundu wa Msimbazi won the league and the while their opponents were losing finalists in the latter.

"We just want to go back to our winning ways and it will have to start with us winning on Sunday," Kahata told Goal.

"It is business as usual for us but it does not mean that we are underrating our opponents. They are in the game owing to their merit and it means they have to be taken seriously.

"However, we have prepared well and we will prove that on the pitch, in front of the fans and everyone else."

In the FA Cup final, John Bocco and Clatous Chama were on target for the 21-time league champions while Charles Manyama scored a consolation for his team.

This will be the fourth time the two teams will be meeting in all competitions. The Msimbazi based-side have won twice while the other game ended in a goalless draw.

"We cannot dwell on the past results, this is football and things change so fast, today you are winning and tomorrow you are not," Kahata continued.

"Last season, we started the season by winning the Community Shield, we went on to win the FA Cup and the league and I believe if we give our best against Namungo and win it again, it will give us the momentum for the upcoming season."

In his pre-match interview, coach Sven Vandenbroeck had explained why winning the game on Sunday is important.

"Of course we all know if you win you get a trophy, it is okay with that but my main focus is we must win to make sure it sets our road to a good campaign this season," the Belgian told reporters in Arusha ahead of the match.

"We won the league and the domestic cup last season and every team will be fighting to beat us [this season], so a win will give us the boost that we need to start the new campaign well, I have told my players why the win is important and we must do everything to achieve the target, win the match."