Community Shield 2021: When it is, TV channel, stream & how many fans can attend

Here's everything you need to know about this year's Community Shield match between Leicester and Manchester City

The Community Shield is traditionally the match that acts as the curtain-raiser for domestic games in England, pitting the most recent Premier League winners against the FA Cup holders.

This year, Leicester will face off against Manchester City as both sides seek to clinch their first piece of silverware ahead of the new league season.

Ahead of the Wembley showdown, Goal brings you all the details, including how to watch on TV.

When is the 2021 Community Shield?

The 2021 Community Shield will be played on Saturday August 7, 2021. Kick-off time has been set at 5:15 pm BST (12:15pm ET) .

How to watch 2021 Community Shield on TV & stream live online

UK TV channel UK streaming ITV ITV Player

In the United Kingdom (UK), ITV will broadcast the 2021 Community Shield live on TV. The game will also be available to watch live on the ITV Player .

U.S. TV channel U.S. streaming N/A ESPN+

The game will only be streamed in the United States (U.S.) on ESPN+.

Which teams are in the the 2021 Community Shield?

The 2021 Community Shield will see Leicester face off against Manchester City .

The Community Shield sees the defending FA Cup winners face off against the newly-crowned Premier League champions.

The Foxes appear in this year's Community Shield after lifting their first FA Cup trophy, having beaten Chelsea 1-0 in the final.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will be making their first appearance in the Community Shield since the 2019 edition, where they defeated Liverpool via penalty shootout.

Arsenal are the most recent Community Shield winners, after also beating Liverpool in the 2020 iteration, but will be unable to defend their title as they failed to win either the FA Cup or Premier League.

Where is the the 2021 Community Shield being played?

Wembley Stadium in London will be the stage for the 2021 Community Shield, as is tradition.

It has a capacity of 90,000 and also hosted the Euro 2020 final in July, where Italy won the penalty shootout after extra-time to break the hearts of the England team.

How many fans can attend the 2021 Community Shield?

The FA have confirmed that Wembley will be "partially full" for the 2021 Community Shield, less than a month after the venue hosted roughly 60,000 fans for the Euro 2020 final.

The stadium capacity will be slightly less for the 2021 Community Shield, the combined number of supporters totaling around 53,000 .

Manchester City have received a ticket allocation of 26,602 at the East end of Wembley Stadium, while Leicester's allocation is 26,639 .

To enter the stadium, both sets of supporters are required to submit a negative Lateral Flow Test (LFT), within 48 hours of kick-off, or proof of vaccination,.

FA Referees’ Committee chairman David Elleray stated as part of the referee appointment: “We’re delighted at the prospect of the 2021 FA Community Shield being played in a partially-full Wembley Stadium and, with this return to ‘normality’ match, we have returned to the usual precedent of appointing a team of match officials who have not officiated in the FA Community Shield before."

