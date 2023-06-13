WATCH: 'He's comfortable with the group!' - Folarin Balogun's hilarious golf struggles impress new USMNT teammates

Folarin Balogun's introduction to the U.S. men's national team involved his first ever golf experience, and it wasn't pretty.

New striker joins USMNT teammates on golf course

First-ever swings draw laughs

Zimmerman and Pulisic compete for top spot on team

WHAT HAPPENED? Golf has long been one of the uniting factors for the U.S., with many of the team's key players bonding on the course on off days. Balogun, the newest member of the team, joined his new teammates on the course in Los Angeles ahead of the Nations League, and it's safe to say the results weren't great.

Coached by Weston McKennie, Balogun took his first-ever swings on camera for the Behind the Crest series with several of his USMNT teammates spectating. Balogun, of course, struggled as his teammates watched on, but midfielder Brenden Aaronson says it's a credit to the team's new striker that he already feels comfortable being uncomfortable around the group.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It was great," Aaronson told reporters of the golfing experience. "I actually was walking out as the video was being taken. I had seen the shots from afar, but, I mean, it's super tough, playing golf for the first time, I think everybody knows that, but it's just great to have them get out there in an uncomfortable situation swinging a golf club for the first time. It goes to show you that he's comfortable with the group. He feels like he's a part of that already and I think that's an amazing start.

"I think, on the field, he has so much quality so far. In and around the box, you see how easy it is for him to score goals, so it's really good having him in the team and we're really excited to have him. He's an awesome kid."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Asked about the best golfers on the team, Aaronson said there are few contenders in the mix. "I haven't been out with Walker [Zimmerman] and Christian [Pulisic] yet but I heard that they played really well the other day, so I think there's probably between them for the top two on the team as of right now."

Fulham's Antonee Robinson agreed. "In terms of them two, Walker can just bomb shots long," he said. "I think if it's a longer course, Walker will have the edge but Christian's short games is way ahead. When they played scramble together the other day, they complemented each other so well."

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The USMNT are set to face Mexico on Thursday in the Nations League semifinal with the winner going on to face Canada or Panama in the finale on Sunday.