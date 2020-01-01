Coman billed as potential Salah successor as Hamann looks at options for Liverpool

The former Reds and Bayern Munich midfielder believes those at Anfield will “have a list” after seeing an Egyptian forward hint at a move

Kingsley Coman is “the best winger out there at the moment” and could be an option that explore if Mohamed Salah decides to move on, says Dietmar Hamann.

The Reds have seen their talismanic Egyptian forward hint at securing a future switch to Spain.

Salah has left the door open for or to make an approach, with the 28-year-old ruling nothing out despite working on a contract at Anfield that is due to run until 2023.

If he were to seek out a transfer to , then the reigning Premier League champions would need to bring in suitable cover.

Hamann believes Jurgen Klopp will already have a list of possible targets drawn up, with it likely that star turns at Bayern Munich will figure prominently on that.

The former Reds and Bayern midfielder told Stadium Astro when quizzed on the Salah speculation: “Two of the best wingers in the world are [Serge] Gnabry, who was at , and Kingsley Coman – he is running riot at the moment.

“Would they want to leave ? I don’t think so but you don’t know.

“I don’t know if there is anything in Salah giving an interview or wanting to go to . If he wants to leave, Barcelona and Madrid would be interested.

“If a player wants to leave, you have to let him go. If he has the desire to leave, it’s probably likely he will in the summer.

“There is some fantastic talent in and . I think they will have a list.”

Hamann added: “For me, the best winger out there at the moment is Kingsley Coman.

“He had injury problems when he came to Munich but he got fit and scored the winner in the final.

“He’s two-footed, he’s quick, he’s very clever, great decision making and his finishing has improved a lot.

“Coman is the player. Bayern Munich aren’t interested in losing him, he’s happy.

“If Salah were to move, if he wants to go that is quite likely, that will have a knock-on effect. Liverpool will have to buy somebody. Whoever they sign, that team will need to buy a replacement. Things happen quickly.”