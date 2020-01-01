Coastal Union will present the best football against Yanga SC - Mgunda

The Jangwani Street-based side has managed to collect maximum points from their last three matches

Coastal Union head coach Juma Mgunda is optimistic his charges will shock Yanga SC by claiming maximum points when the two teams meet in a Mainland League match on Saturday.

While Timu ya Wananchi have collected 10 points from their four games in the top-tier, the Tanga-based side has collected just six with the last three coming from their last weekend's 1-0 win over JKT Tanzania.

"The team is well prepared and we thank God there are no injuries," Coastal Union coach Juma Mgunda told reporters ahead of the match.

"The players are psyched up and ready to continue with the winning run, and to get it they have to score; and it is exactly what we will go for. We have done enough preparations to build up from the 1-0 win from JKT Tanzania game."

The tactician is however expecting a tough game and has urged the fans to turn up in large numbers in support of their players.

"Yanga is a big team and we are expecting their fans to turn up in large numbers," Mgunda continued.

"We also urge our fans to come in numbers as well to witness what we will do on the pitch. We have the potential, ability, and self-believe which came after our last win.

"We believe we can win this game; we need three points and to get them we have to win."

Yanga have not scored more than one goal in their four games played; they have also collected maximum points from their last three matches.

Meanwhile, Yanga assistant head coach Juma Mwambusi has promised that fans are about to watch one of the best matches on Saturday against Coastal Union.

Timu ya Wananchi have not played at home since beating Mbeya City 1-0 as the two subsequent matches – against Kagera Sugar and Mtibwa Sugar, which they won by an identical scoreline of 1-0 and goals scored by Lamine Moro – were played away from their home ground, the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

"The team now is in the right direction as it has improved in many aspects like coordination and scoring," Mwambusi told IPP Media. "I am sure on Saturday our supporters will watch one of the best football from our side."