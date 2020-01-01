Coady 'shocked' after scoring his first England goal in Wales win

The centre-back got his name on the scoresheet and seemed just as surprised as everyone else

defender Connor Coady admitted he's "still in shock" after scoring his first senior international goal in a 3-0 friendly win against Wales on Thursday.

The star converted from close range in the 53rd minute to score the Three Lions' second goal of the night and end a 111-game goal drought for club and country.

Coady also had two shots across the entire 90 minutes - the first time he's had so many efforts in a match since March 2017.

A clean sheet was then the icing on the cake for the centre-back, who is still trying to wrap his head around such a memorable night.

"I'm still in shock to be honest, it'll live with me forever. It's an amazing night for me. It's just an incredible night honestly," Coady said post-match.

"I can't explain it. To play with these players is incredible for me, the feeling of it and everything about playing at Wembley for England - I'll never forget it.

"You want to come and impress, everyone does, but I want to help whenever I'm called upon. I will make sure I'm ready and I'll give 110 per cent every time I play for my country."

Coady began his club career with but struggled to break through at Anfield before going on to establish himself at Wolves.

Reds legend Jamie Carragher has always been a big fan of Coady and believes the 27-year-old can still carve out a successful international career.

“He’s the type that, if you’re a manager or a coach, you want in your dressing room,” Carragher told Goal in September.

“He sets a brilliant example, always full of life, never too up and never too down. He’s just a great person to have around.

“With some players, it’s a battle to get them onto the pitch but with Conor you’re fighting a battle to get him off it! He’s a top professional, for sure.

"He reminded me a little bit of myself, to be honest. He’s little bit taller than me, but he probably wasn’t going to be quick enough or sharp enough to play midfield in the . I thought he’d be better off at the back, because he understood the game and read it well.

“He’s always been a manager’s dream. Hopefully he can be Gareth Southgate’s dream now!"