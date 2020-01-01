Coach Khalifa names Uganda squad for Tanzania Fifa U17 qualifier

The two neighbouring countries will meet for the first leg meeting in Dar es Salaam on Sunday before the return tie two weeks later

Coach Ayub Khalifa has named the U17 women's national team which will face for the Fifa U17 World Cup qualifiers.

The first leg will be played in Tanzania on Sunday while the return leg will be hosted in Kampala two weeks later.

In his squad of 18 players, Khalifa has two goalkeepers, seven defenders, four midfielders and five strikers.

Juliet Nalukenge and Fauzia Najjemba, who were key during the inaugural Cecafa U17 tournament which was won by Uganda, have kept their places in the squad.

Chrizestom Kalibbala is the leader of the delegation while Hadijja Namuyanja is Khalifa's assistant and James Magala remains the goalkeeping coach for the girls.

Olive Mbekeka and Joan Namusisi are fitness coach and team manager, respectively.

The junior Crested Cranes are expected to depart for Tanzania on Friday, two days before facing their neighbours and long-time rivals.

Full Squad:

Daphine Nyayenga, Samalie Nakachwa, Sumaya Komuntale, Bira Nadunga, Grace Aluka, Nangonzi Moureen, Kunihira Margret, Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Juliet Nalukenge, Nandago Hadijja, Fauzia Najjemba, Namusisi Joan, Catherine Nagadya, Gillian Akandinda, Namugerwa Gloria, Akiror Patricia, Namaganda Zaituni, Zaina Nandede.