Club Brugge’s Okereke targets first Champions League goal against Real Madrid

The Nigerian fired blanks against Galatasaray, but is hoping open his account in the competition against Zinedine Zidane’s men

forward David Okereke is aiming to open his Uefa goal account against .

Despite his impressive scoring run for the Blue-Black in ’s elite division, the 22-year-old is yet to find the net in Europe’s elite club competition.

Against , he was on parade for 60 minutes but could not prevent the Super Lig giants from leaving Jan Breydel Stadium with a point, as the encounter ended 0-0.

Having made Philippe Clement’s squad for Tuesday’s encounter against Zinedine Zidane’s men, the Nigerian youth international is already looking forward to the game while hoping to break his Champions League duck in .

“It’s every young player’s dream to play in Santiago Bernabeu, and mine is not an exception,” Okereke told Goal.

“I’m already looking forward to it and hopefully, I can get my first Champions League goal.

“I go into every game with a positive mindset of scoring but when I don’t do that, I keep working hard to score in subsequent games.

“Tomorrow’s (Tuesday) game is one of those I hope to score, and if I can achieve that, it will be a good one for my young career.”

Club Brugge are unbeaten in their last 14 games, but their home draw against the Turkish outfit could count against them in a bid to reach the next round.

Nonetheless, Okereke insists his team will take every game as they come, but first, get a result against Los Blancos.

“We just have to keep our heads up and do the right thing against Real Madrid,” he continued.

“We don’t look at what we have done until now; we still want to do more and tomorrow, we will not be intimidated as we must get the job done.

“We will take each game as they come and at the end, we hope to see where we end after the group stage.

“Ultimately, we want to make it to the next round of the Champions League.”

Okereke joined Club Brugge in July 2019 on a four-year contract after completing his loan move to Spezia.