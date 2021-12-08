Club Brugge’s Sandra eclipses Ngonge’s Champions League record against PSG

Cisse Sandra has become the youngest player to start a Champions League match for Club Brugge, surpassing DR Congo prospect Ngonge.

The Belgium youth international was handed a place in the starting XI as Blue Black squared up against French side Paris Saint-Germain in Tuesday’s crunch showdown.

In the process, he wrote his name in the club’s history books as the youngest to be handed a starter’s role in the competition, aged 17 years and 356 days.

Ngonge, 21, achieved his feat when he was 18 years and 199 days. He earned a start as Club Brugge settled for a 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid on December 11, 2018.

Only Belgium youth star of Congolese origin Noah Mbamba-Muanda has appeared for the club in the competition at a younger age (16y 287d as a sub) – coming in for Colombia’s Eder Balanta in the 5-1 defeat to Manchester City on October 19, 2021.

Notwithstanding Sandra’s presence against the Ligue 1 outfit, Philippe Clement's side crumbled 4-1 at the Parc des Princes with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi finding the net on two occasions.

The visitors got their only goal through Mats Rits in the 68th minute.

He was replaced in the 56th minute for Ignace Van Der Brempt as Noah Mbamba came in for Eder Alvarez in the 69th minute.

Following the defeat in France, the 17-time Belgian First Division kings crashed out of the 2021-22 competition having garnered just four points from six matches in Group A.

Addressing the media, manager Clement hoped his players will learn the right lessons from their failed expedition.

"This campaign cannot be compared to the group we had last year. We played against two of the four best teams in the world and with Leipzig one of the better sub toppers,” he said.

“This is a different world. You have to learn the right lessons from that to get better and we're all going to do that. We first played two exceptional games, but then too many ups and downs followed.

“Also, we had a very difficult start. If you concede two goals after seven minutes, many teams would let their heads hang. But we stood up after that and started playing better football. In the second half, we were better on the ball, we created chances and also scored a goal."