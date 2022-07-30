Clinton N’Jie: Cameroon forward joins Turkish Super Lig side Sivasspor on free transfer

The former Tottenham and Marseille star has agreed a two-year deal to join the ambitious club after leaving Dynamo Moscow by ‘mutual consent’

Turkish Super Lig side Sivasspor have completed the transfer of Cameroon forward Clinton N’Jie from Russian Premier League side Dynamo Moscow.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star has agreed a two-year deal with the club, joining as a free agent two weeks after the Russian side terminated his contract by ‘mutual consent.’

“As we continue with pre-season transfer, Demir Grup Sivasspor has signed a 2-year contract with right wing player Clinton N'Jie, who played for Dinamo Moscow in Russia last season,” stated a statement from the club on Friday.

The 28-yearold joins Sivasspor after three years in the Russian capital where he scored six goals in 66 appearances in all competitions.

N’Jie managed just one goal last season after featuring in 22 matches as Dynamo Moscow finished third in the Russian Premier League.

The 2017 Africa Cup of Nations winner will hope to score more regularly for the Turkish side who finished last season with 52 league goals.

He will share the goal scoring burden with Ivory Coast international Max-Alaine Gradel, Mustapha Yatabare of Mali as well as Nigeria’s Leke James.

Yatabare was Sivasspor’s top scorer with 12 goals in 2021-22 with Gradel managing seven, one more than James, as Sivasspor finished 10th in the 20-team log but finished the campaign with silverware after defeating Kayserispor to win the Turkish Cup.

N’Jie is the club’s fourth signing this summer following the acquisition of right-back Murat Paluli and midfielder Robin Yalcin, both on free transfers, as well as Polish striker Karol Angielski from Radomiak Radom for €1 million.

Caped 42 times for Cameroon while scoring 10 goals, N’Jie came through the Brasserie Football Academy before joining Ligue 1 side Lyon in 2012, playing for two seasons after which he moved to Tottenham.

He spent one full season in North London where he made 14 appearances but was loaned out to French giants Marseille the following year.

N’Jie spent two further seasons at the Stade Velodrome, leaving for Russia in July 2019 after playing 83 games while scoring 16 goals.

He could make his Sivasspor debut on Saturday when they face champions Trabzonspor in the season’s curtain-raiser Turkish Super Cup. Sivasspor will open their Super Lig campaign against Gaziantep on August 6.