Cleverley, Sissoko join Super Eagles stars to turn up as Watford Troost-Ekong ties the knot

Watford centre-back William Troost-Ekong married his spouse and mother of his baby boy at a private event in London on Sunday.

Troost-Ekong switched to the dance floor immediately after the Hornets were bashed 5-0 in a Premier League loss to Liverpool on Saturday.

The Nigeria star got over the disappointing home loss by celebrating the love of his life in style.

He dazzled in a traditional Igbo wear and videos on social media showed he has got dancing skills in relation to the trending steps in Nigeria.

Super Eagles stars including Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, Emmanuel Dennis and Rangers’ Leon Balogun made it to the occasion and Nigerian artiste Lojay Musicwas in attendance to entertain the guests. Watford players like Tom Cleverley and Mousa Sissoko were also present and some Nigerian entertainment celebrities.

Back in July 2018, the 28-year-old welcomed a bouncing boy with his spouse who they named ‘Oscar Ekong’.

So far this season, Troost-Ekong has established himself as a key player for the Hornets and he has played every minute of their eight league games.

Watford are 16th in the league table after losing their failing their last three matches, however, they will be hoping to have Troost-Ekong back in training as they prepare for their next Premier League clash against Everton on Saturday.