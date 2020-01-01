'He is clearly our number one' - Neuer given Bayern assurances as Rummenigge fires warning to agents

The club's head coach Hansi Flick has reassured the Germany international over his place in the team following the signing of Alexander Nubel

Hansi Flick has vowed Manuel Neuer will stay as 's first-choice goalkeeper next season.

And in a stark warning that underlines the system of meritocracy at Bayern, Flick stressed the incoming Alexander Nubel will face a battle for a seat on the bench.

Neuer and Bayern are in contract talks, with the experienced international having just under 15 months remaining on his deal.

More teams

The 34-year-old has dismissed talk he wants a new five-year contract and both sides appear to want a resolution to keep Neuer at the club.

Head coach Flick considers him a key part of the Bayern side, telling Kicker: "Manuel Neuer is clearly our number one, nothing will change in the coming season. Alexander Nubel knows that."

Nubel will join Bayern from at the end of the season after the 23-year-old established himself as one of Germany's best young shot-stoppers.

It remains to be seen how frequent his first-team opportunities will be at Bayern, given Neuer's presence.

And Flick made it clear he is not discounting Sven Ulreich, the current understudy to Neuer who has a year left on his Bayern contract.

"Alexander Nubel will have the same trust and the same appreciation as all other goalkeepers and players in our team," Flick said.

"We want to develop him further, but it is also clear that performance is what counts at Bayern. And Sven Ulreich is doing really well at the moment."

The club's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge also released a statement regarding the goalkeeping situation at the club, condemning recent quotes from various player agents regarding the position and who ultimately deserves to play.

Article continues below

The message posted on Bayern's official website read: "In recent weeks there have been a lot of reports about Alexander Nubel. On behalf of FC Bayern, I would like to clarify that all decision-makers at Bayern, including head coach Hansi Flick, are very happy that Alexander Nubel will be a Bayern player next season.

"He is one of the best young goalkeepers in Europe and an important player for the future of our team. We're confident that Manuel Neuer, with his quality and experience, will make an important contribution to Alexander Nübel's development.

"In addition, we would like to put on record that FC Bayern does not tolerate derogatory comments from players' agents about other Bayern players."