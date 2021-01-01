'Clear offside!' - Liverpool boss Klopp slams VAR but claims Alisson had 'super game' at Leicester despite error

The Reds boss believes another contentious VAR ruling turned the tide against his side as they suffered a 3-1 reversal against the Foxes

Jurgen Klopp was left cursing another controversial VAR ruling after seeing his Liverpool side suffer a 3-1 defeat at Leicester , with the Reds boss of the opinion that a “clear offside” call went against the Reds.

In what is becoming a testing run for the Premier League champions, they hit a new low at the King Power Stadium.

Mohamed Salah fired them in front, but a late flurry of goals from the Foxes was sparked by a James Maddison free-kick that was allowed to stand despite a flag initially being raised for offside.

What has been said?

“We conceded a goal, a really tough one to take, it was a turning point in the game on VAR,” Klopp told BT Sport afterwards.

“I have seen it and when they stop the situation it looks a clear offside - that's it.

“The second goal is a misunderstanding, we said they need to get used to each other and they were fine for 75 minutes, it was a really good game.

“On the pitch we were the clear dominant side. We had chances and then we concede two goals.”

Another error from Alisson

The Reds’ cause was done few favours when, after seeing the hosts pull level, their Brazilian goalkeeper rushed out of his area in the 81st minute and got in a mix-up with debutant Ozan Kabak.

Alisson, who endured an error-strewn performance in a 4-1 defeat to Manchester City, sliced the ball into his centre-half and could only watch on helplessly as Jamie Vardy pounced to roll into an empty net.

Klopp said of his keeper: “We were much too open at that moment and that is not OK. Alisson had a super game and then at that moment he came out, I didn't hear him shouting.

“The turning point was the first goal. We changed too much with one goal, that's the criticism for us. We didn't react well.”

What now for Liverpool?

The Reds have suffered three successive Premier League defeats under Klopp for the first time, while James Milner has been added to an ever-growing injury list.

The men from Merseyside are now looking anxiously over their shoulder, with there no guarantee that they will finish in the top four this season, and Andy Robertson admits that they have serious work to do.

The Scottish full-back has told BT Sport : “A huge blow, you can say that. For large parts of the game we were dominant and then that's not us out there.

“One setback - we've been so good at bouncing back and staying in the game but we were opened up and we played into their hands.

“We were 2-1 down with 15 minutes to go but we opened completely up. When that happens against a really good Leicester team you will get punished.

“We played with a lot of confidence for large parts of the game - played the ball really well. Then I don't know what happened in the last 10-15 minutes.

“It can't happen in a game like this. We really need to look at that. Every game is massive for us now. We need to put an end to it.”

