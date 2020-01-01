Cioba: Azam FC coach worried with absence of key foreign players

The Romanian tactician has bemoaned the absence of seven key players as they prepare for the top-flight's resumption

Azam FC coach Aristica Cioba has confessed the absence of seven key players from his squad will greatly affect the team’s performances when the Mainland resumes.

The Tanzanian top-flight will resume on June 13 after it was given the green light by President John Pombe Magufuli but with three days to go, Azam are yet to get their foreign players in camp owing to lockdowns occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic in their respective countries.

While Cioba managed to navigate his way from Romania, where he had to travel via bus to before connecting a flight to via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the absence of players has left him scratching his head with three days remaining to the league's resumption.

The Azam players not in Dar es Salaam include Ghanaian trio of Razak Abalora, Dan Amoa and Yakubu Mohamed, Nicolas Wadada (of ), and three players in Zimbabwe - Never Tigere, Bruce Kangwa and Donald Ngoma.

“It will be difficult for us to win matches without our key players, which includes our number one goalkeeper,” Cioba told reporters after the team’s training session on Tuesday.

“[It is] tough to get the players to Tanzania because most of the countries are still under lockdown owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, and now what I can do is promote players from our B team and sharpen them ahead of the season restart.

“I have already started planning without them [the seven players], I don’t think they will be able to make it here in time for the first matches, it is a huge headache for me, but something coaches have to go through.

“The players I have promoted from team B will need another two weeks to get rhythm but all in all we will fight with them and make sure we get a good start and win our matches.”

Meanwhile, Cioba will offer the chance to test new players when they host KMC in a friendly at Azam Complex on Wednesday.

The friendly had been cancelled after TFF suspended build-up matches but after a meeting with clubs, it has been allowed to start and will kick-off at 7 pm.

Azam, who are sitting second on the league table behind leaders Simba SC are also in the domestic cup where they have been drawn to Wekundu wa Msimbazi in the quarter-finals.

The ‘Ice-Cream Makers’ will open their league campaign with a home match against Mbao FC on June 14.