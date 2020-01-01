Aristica Cioaba: Azam FC part ways with Romanian tactician on mutual consent

The Ice-cream Makers have been struggling of late after recording back to back defeats in the league

Mainland League giants Azam FC have parted ways with head coach Aristica Cioaba and his counterpart Costel Birsan.

The Ice-cream Makers reached the decision after recent struggles which have seen the team drop from top position. On Wednesday, the 2014 champions suffered a 1-0 loss at home to Yanga SC which greatly contributed to the club's decision.

"As Azam FC, we would like to notice our fans and football family at large that we have parted ways with head coach Aristica Cioaba on mutual consent," the Chamazi-based team announced on Thursday.

"Midfielders coach Costel Birsan has also been fired; all coaches are from Romania."

The 2014-league champions have confirmed their immediate plans as they look for replacements.

"As it stands, assistant coach Bahati Vivier, from Burundi, will now be in charge of the team on an interim basis until we announce otherwise," Azam continued.

"We take this opportunity to thank Cioaba and Costel for their contribution to the team in the entire period they were with the team and we wish them the best in their future endeavours."

Aristica Cioaba was re-appointed as Azam coach in October 2019.

The Romanian took the position of former coach Etienne Ndayiragije who was appointed Tanzania national team coach on a permanent basis. The tactician made a return to the team he parted ways with in 2018 following 'poor results'.

After starting the season on a high, the team started to drop points with the game against Mtibwa Sugar where they fell by a solitary goal. They went on to draw 1-1 with JKT Tanzania at the Azam Complex before bouncing back with a 3-0 win over Dodoma Jiji FC.

However, they once again shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Mbeya City before recording back to back defeats to KMC and Timu ya Wananchi by 1-0 scorelines.

Azam have so far managed to get eight wins, a draw and three losses in the 12 matches played and are currently on 25 points.