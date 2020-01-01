Cioaba: Azam FC coach delighted after Fifa proposes substitutions increase

The Romanian had proposed the same a couple of weeks ago to safeguard players from injuries

Azam FC coach Aristica Cioaba has welcomed the proposal by Fifa to International Football Association Board (Ifab) to increase the number of substitutions in a game from three to five.

The proposal is meant to save players from post-Covid-19 injuries if the leagues resume immediately. The Romanian had earlier proposed the idea to Football Federation (FKF) saying the move will benefit the players.

"The idea of adding the number of substitutions after the pandemic is a logical one," Cioaba is quoted by the club's official website.

"It is important to prioritise the safety of the players at all times. I am delighted that Fifa has also proposed the same which will help in ensuring all the players are okay."

The 48-year-old has also revealed his regular communications with the players amidst the pandemic.

"I am in regular communication with the Team Manager [Luckson Kakolaki] and all the players," he added.

"We discuss how to make our training from home effective and how to improve it. I am impressed with the way players are giving their best despite training in isolation."

On Sunday, Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli hinted the league might resume soon in the country.