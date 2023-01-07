Samuel Chukwueze played a vital role as Villarreal claimed massive La Liga win over title contenders Real Madrid on Saturday.

Chukwueze lasted entire game against Real Madrid

Super Eagle created three big chances

Villarreal won sixth match in a row

WHAT HAPPENED: Chukwueze lasted the entire game as Villarreal denied Real Madrid a top spot with a shocking 2-1 win on Saturday.

After Francis Coquelin hit the post earlier on, Karim Benzema and Eder Militao came close for the visitors.

Yeremy Pino scored for the Yellow Submarine two minutes after the pause.

13 minutes later, Benzema pulled the teams level from the penalty spot after a foul in the danger zone.

However, the hosts had the last laugh after Gerard Moreno fired from 12 yards after David Alaba's handball.

Chukwueze was among the top performers as Villarreal collected their sixth consecutive win in all competitions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Super Eagle had two shots with one on target.

Chukwueze managed to create three big chances for his team and was there to help the defenders when needed.

The attacker completed 81 percent of his passes and got a 7.8 rating per Who Scored, just behind Daniel Parejo who had a 7.9 rating.

VERDICT: Chukwueze's display against a top side is welcome for the Super Eagles who will be in action later in March during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

IN TWO PICTURES:

WHAT NEXT: Chukwueze's next assignment will be on Friday against Celta Vigo in Spanish top tier.