Chukwueze scores and assists as Villarreal beat Lech Poznan

The Super Eagle bagged a goal plus an assist as the Yellow Submarine secured a hard-fought win over the Polish side

Samuel Chukwueze was among the goal scorers as Villarreal silenced Lech Poznan 4-3 in Thursday’s Uefa Europa Conference League outing.

The Nigeria international scored the Yellow Submarine’s first goal and also supplied an assist as the La Liga giants overcame the Polish side in a seven-goal thriller.

Unai Emery’s went into the match on the back of a 4-0 thumping of Elche in the Spanish elite division over the weekend.

However, it was the visitors who took a shock lead in the second minute through Michal Skoras who capitalised on a calamitous spell of passing by the hosts.

Villarreal restored parity in the 32nd minute as Chukwueze’s stunning 15-yard volley beat goalkeeper Filip Bednarek.

Four minutes later, Emery’s side took the lead for the first time when Alex Baena’s beauty outside the area took a deflection before rippling the net.

In the 41st minute, Baena completed his brace with a clever turn and finish after he was set up by Chukwueze to give the Estadio de la Ceramica giants a two-goal lead at half time.

Not willing to go down without a fight, Mikael Ishak got Poznan’s second goal from the penalty mark Aissa Mandi was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area.

Ishak restored parity in the 61st minute with a composed side-foot finish after controlling a pass from Skoras.

With the fixture heading for a no winner, no vanquished note, Francis Coquelin stabbed home the winner in the 89th minute to the anguish of the Railwayman.

Man-of-the-match Chukwueze was substituted for Yeremi Pino with ten minutes left on the clock while Algeria international Mandi played from start to finish.

Meanwhile, former Senegal youth international Nicolas Jackson was introduced for Manu Trigueros in the 46th minute.

For the Polish side, former Cote d’Ivoire U20 star Adriel Ba Loua was not listed for action by manager Joseph Antonius van den Brom.

Villarreal are guests of Hapoel Be'er Sheva in their next fixture in Europe. However, they will visit Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday afternoon.

Lech Poznan would be hoping to bounce back to winning ways when they welcome Austria Vienna to the Poznan Stadium on September 15.