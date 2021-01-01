Chukwueze helps Villarreal extend winning run against Atiemwen’s Dinamo Zagreb

The Nigeria forwards featured prominently for their respective clubs at Stadion Maksimir in the European competition

Samuel Chukwueze and Iyayi Atiemwen were in action as Villarreal secured a 1-0 victory over Dinamo Zagreb in the first-leg quarter-final of the Europa League game on Thursday night.

Chukwueze was handed his seventh start and his eighth appearance in the European competition this season, forming a three-man attack for the Yellow Submarine along with Gerard Moreno and Carlos Bacca.

The winger gave a good account of himself to help Unai Emery’s men extend their winning run to six games across all competitions this campaign.

His compatriot Atiemwen led Dinamo Zagreb’s attack but could not help his side to avoid defeat at Stadion Maksimir.

The Yellow Submarine dominated the opening 30 minutes but failed to find the back of the net and it was the Blues who came close to breaking the deadlock.

Atiemwen directed his header towards goal in the 11th minute but his effort was blocked as Chukwueze continued to dictate the pace and delivered a fine cross into the box three minutes later but his effort was not well-utilised.

Villarreal eventually broke the deadlock in the 44th minute of the encounter when Moreno converted from the penalty spot after Kevin Theophile-Catherine was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area.

More to follow.