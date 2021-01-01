Chukwueze grabs assist as Villarreal return to winning ways against Levante

The Nigeria international played a crucial role as the Yellow Submarine clinched victory over Paco Lopez’s men at Estadio de la Ceramica

Samuel Chukwueze provided an assist as secured a 2-1 win over in Saturday’s game.

The fleet-footed forward came off the bench to make a meaningful impact for the Yellow Submarine and help them return to winning ways after playing out a draw against and losing to .

Unai Emery’s men started the game well, dominating proceedings and were rewarded for their effort when Fer Nino opened the scoring.

The forward tapped home the ball from close range after receiving a fine assist from Alfonso Pedraza in the 19th minute of the encounter.

Chukwueze was introduced for Yeremi Pino in the 46th minute of the match, with the latter having been cautioned earlier in the game.

The Super Eagle made an immediate impact when he set up Gerard Moreno to double the Yellow Submarine’s lead eight minutes after he was brought on.

The forward continued to impress on the wing and came close to finding the back of the net in the encounter, firing a powerful shot which goalkeeper Aitor managed to parry.

Sergio Leon then reduced the deficit for Levante in the 73rd minute after benefitting from a timely assist from Nemanja Radoja.

Despite efforts from Paco Lopez’s men to try and avoid defeat, the Estadio de la Ceramica outfit held on to their lead to secure all three points.

Chukwueze struck three shots, completed three dribbles, made 23 touches on the ball and had 80 percent successful pass rate.

The victory propelled Villarreal to the fourth spot on the league table after gathering 29 points from 17 games.

Chukwueze has scored two goals and provided four assists in 19 appearances across all competitions this season.

The winger has been with the Yellow Submarine since 2017 after teaming up with the side from Diamond Football Academy and broke into the first team a year later.

He has played more than 70 league games and last campaign, he helped the club to finish fifth on the table.

Chukwueze will hope to get more minutes under his belt when Villarreal take on Zamora in a Cup tie on January 5.