‘Chukwueze can’t even score against Ghana’ - Nigeria fans get stick

Nigerian fans have been the subject of some acerbic football banter this week after they went online to express how they cannot wait for Samuel Chukwueze to score the goal that will knock Liverpool out of the Uefa Champions League.

Chukwueze’s Villarreal take on Jurgen Klopp’s in-form side in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday and after the Nigerian was on target in the Spanish side’s 2-1 aggregate win against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals, Nigerians hope lightning will strike twice.

“As a Nigerian, it meant a lot and it showed that Nigerian players are one of the best around the world. This is a genuine world class player and we want to see him become one of the best in the world,” said Nigerian fan Clinton McDubus said of Chukwueze’s performance against Bayern, but some fans would hear none of it.

“We were excited seeing him showing Bayern Munich the door but he always failed when it comes to national duties,” replied Kelvin Chorbe Donatus, who would like Chukwueze to extend the scoring run to the Super Eagles as well.

“Ask him how he felt when Thomas Partey scored to dump Nigeria out of the World Cup,” said Fiawoyife Asiwome in reference to the World Cup playoff between Ghana and Nigeria, which the Black Stars won on away goals to seal a ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Noah Chuks Nicholas came to the player’s defence. “[Mohamed] Salah failed to qualify Egypt to the World Cup and nobody has crucified him. Let's leave Nigerian players alone,” he said.

He added: “It wasn't their fault that we failed to win against Ghana. Blame it on a clueless coach who had no tactics and technique. I wish Chukwueze the best.”

However, Alhassan Conde does not see anything worth praising. “Excuse me Mr, he did well coming from the bench and led his team to the semi-final and that didn’t warrant you to speak good about him or any other footballer. When we needed them the most, we see nothing but disappointment.”

“People will degrade you for no reason," replied Asanda Sxo Nhose while defending Chukwueze. "Yes, he failed to do so to dump Ghana out of World Cup qualification so did Salah but he continued to do what he does best for Liverpool.

"Players can be better at club level than when they represent their country,”

Irvin Khanyisani Ngobese, however, thinks otherwise.

“This country should celebrate World Cup qualification,” he said, with Freeman Chidolue supporting him.

“Why didn’t he score to dump Ghana out of the World Cup?” he posed.

Chukwueze has featured sparsely for Villarreal this season, scoring six goals in 31 appearances, most of them from the bench, but could he be the man to make an impact when the Yellow Submarine head to Anfield?