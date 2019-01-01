Chuks Aneke on target in Charlton Athletic's win over Stoke City

The ex-Arsenal youngster opened his goal account for the season as the Addicks continued their fine start in the Championship

Chuks Aneke scored a goal in Charlton Athletic's 3-1 victory over on Saturday.

Aneke came off the bench in the 69th minute to put Lee Bowyer's side ahead after Thomas Ince had cancelled out Lyle Taylor's first-half opener.

The 26-year-old scored his first goal for the 2019-20 season in the 75th minute after he was played through on goal by Jonathan Williams.

Eight minutes later, Conor Gallagher wrapped up the win for Charlton Athletic who made it two wins in two games this season.

The result fired the Valley outfit to second spot in the Championship table.

FULL-TIME | Charlton 3 Stoke City 1



Two games. Six points. GET IN THERE! #cafc pic.twitter.com/KIUw3Zfpky — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) August 10, 2019

They are scheduled to play League Two side Forest Green Rovers in the League Cup on Tuesday before visiting Barnsley for their Championship game next Saturday.