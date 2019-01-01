Chuba Akpom’s strike steers PAOK past Panionios

The Anglo-Nigerian was in a spectacular form to help the Double-headed eagle of the North clinch their third win on the bounce

Chuba Akpom found the back of the net to inspire Thessaloniki to a 2-1 victory over Panionios in Sunday’s Greek One game.

After victories in their last two games against Panaitolikos and Slovan Bratislava, the former forward was at hand to help Abel Ferreira’s men extend their winning run to three games at Toumba Stadium.

Akpom, making his sixth appearance this season, placed the Double-headed Eagle of the North in front in the 14th minute of the encounter.

In the 57th minute, Sotiris Tsiloulis levelled for the visitors before Karol Swiderski scored the winning goal in the 74th minute to secure maximum points for PAOK in front of their home fans.

Akpom, who has now scored two goals this season, was on parade from start to finish in the encounter.

The victory propelled the Greek champions to the top of the table with six points from two games.

The Anglo-Nigerian will hope to maintain his impressive form in front of goal when PAOK slug it out with Atromitos on September 14.