'I'm a bit quiet' - Christopher Nkunku admits he hasn't spoken to Mauricio Pochettino yet & reveals what he'll bring to Chelsea

Christopher Nkunku admits he has yet to speak to new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino as he prepares to join the club from RB Leipzig.

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have completed the deal to sign Nkunku for a fee of £53m ($67.3m) after triggering his release clause. While he says he has yet to have a conversation with Pochettino, he says he will do his talking with his feet once he gets on the pitch in a blue shirt.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Chelsea's official website, he said: "We can say that I am a hard worker. I will give everything for the club, for the fans and to help the team bring some trophies. To give the best of my football. I hope I will make them as happy as I am to be here at this club.

"On the pitch I’m a bit quiet, but I can speak, I can shout also. But I’m very focused on the football and about winning, to do everything right, so I can say I speak with my feet. But it’s important obviously to speak to the boys on the pitch."

Asked directly about Pochettino, he replied: "I have not had a chance to speak to him, not yet. I spoke to some of my friends from Paris about him a little bit. I speak about him a little bit with some of the players. They told me that he’s a very good coach and I’m excited to work with him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nkunku arrives at Chelsea after a stunning final season at Leipzig in which he managed to win the Golden Boot, despite a protracted injury layoff, after scoring 16 league goals in 25 games as his club finished third in the Bundesliga. He may well end up being Kai Havertz's replacement, as he is in talks over a move to Arsenal.

WHAT NEXT? Nkunku is likely to be involved when Chelsea play Wrexham in their first pre-season friendly next month.