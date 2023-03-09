Christophe Galtier's job is safe for immediate future - but he's losing PSG's respect!

Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier is not currently in line for the sack, but he has lost power in his side's dressing room.

Will keep job until end of year

Tactics, management seen as massive failure

Broke promises to new signings

WHAT HAPPENED? Galtier has lost influence in the Paris dressing room after a poor 2023. And things only got worse after PSG lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday night. Tactical errors, poor recruitment and a lack of sharpness from his big names have all led to a season that appears to be capitulating.

Still, the club plans to keep him on the bench until the end of the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG did little to shore up areas of weakness last summer, and after being hit with a wave of injuries, found themselves shorthanded against Bayern. Still, Galtier's decision making hasn't done him many favours. Facing a 2-0 aggregate deficit, Galtier introduced three teenagers and left his most obvious attacking midfielder, Carlos Soler, on the bench.

The manager has also been criticised for his tactical decisions. The former-Lille boss has played four different systems this year, without settling on one. He has also let down some new recruits, who were promised attacking roles. Instead, they have sacrificed their strengths to account for the lack of running by Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Despite his multitude of errors, the club has insisted that it will not get rid of Galtier before the end of the season. Reports of a crisis meeting between him and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi were overblown, but Galtier doesn't necessarily have the backing of the higher-ups.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR GALTIER? The manager will be in a job for the rest of the season. Whether he is still leading PSG next year remains to be seen. Until then, he will be expected to win Ligue 1.