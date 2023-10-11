Christophe Galtier finds a new club! Frenchman set to take over at Qatari side Al-Duhail following PSG exit

- Galtier set to join Al-Duhail
- Parted ways with PSG after one season
- Will manage Coutinho in Qatar
WHAT HAPPENED? Galtier, who guided Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title and the French Super Cup trophy triumph last season, parted ways with the club after just one year. He is now all set to join reigning Qatar Stars League champions Al-Duhail as their new manager, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.
Galtier will be joined by Joao Sacramento and Thierry Oleksiak in Qatar who worked alongside the French tactician at PSG.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Al-Duhail, who are currently fourth in the QSL table, made a high-profile signing last month as they roped in former Liverpool and Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho on loan from Aston Villa.
WHAT NEXT? Al-Duhail will face Al-Gharafa in a Qatar Stars Cup clash on October 14.