Nasser Al-Khelaifi backed coach Christophe Galtier after Paris Saint-Germain registered a comfortable win over Marseille.

Al-Khelaifi backs Galtier

PSG beat Marseille

Registered their second consecutive win

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG were under immense pressure after losing three back-to-back games including a defeat to Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. There was even speculation that Al-Khelaifi was considering replacing Galtier, with Steven Gerrard among those linked with his job.

But the Parisians have since staged a strong comeback, winning their last two games in Ligue 1. After their derby triumph over Marseille, the club president expressed his full support for Galtier while admitting that things have been difficult in the French capital since the World Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I always trust my coach because I know what he can give. It was complicated after the World Cup for everyone. And especially for us because we had a lot of players involved in this competition. But that's no excuse. Now we have found our position," Al-Khelaifi said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Other than Kylian Mbappe scoring a brace, Lionel Messi also found the back of the net which was his 700th goal in club football. He has achieved the milestone in just 840 matches.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Galtier's side next face Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday before traveling to Munich to face Bayern in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash.