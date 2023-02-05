'I watch it every day!' - Tottenham defender Romero admits he's still not over Argentina's World Cup final win over France

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has revealed he still hasn't come to terms with Argentina's historic World Cup win.

Romero played key role in Argentina's World Cup win

24-year-old reveals he considered 'quitting football'

Spurs face title contenders Manchester City

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has revealed that he still regularly watches reruns of Argentina's World Cup triumph. Discussing his national team's achievements, he said "I think the group deserved to win the World Cup. We have a fantastic group because we have always pushed forward together." He also revealed that he considered quitting football just five years ago, before sticking it out and reaping the rewards in Qatar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Romero played a key role in Argentina's World Cup run, but has had to quickly re-adjust to life in the Premier League. On Sunday, his Tottenham side face title holders Manchester City, who are desperate for a win that would close the gap behind Arsenal to just two points. Meanwhile, Spurs are just outside the top four on 36 points.

WHAT THEY SAID: Argentina's centre-back star also opened up about the difficulties of tournament football, saying: "At the beginning, it was tough because I was tired mentally. The World Cup required a lot of mental focus like I never experienced before."

WHAT NEXT FOR ROMERO? Focus remains on a huge match for Spurs at home against City. Romero will be looking to help nullify an attack that has scored 53 goals in the league this campaign.