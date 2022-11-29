WATCH: Christian Pulisic gives USMNT lead over Iran but suffers injury in the process

Christian Pulisic put the United States men's national team up 1-0 over Iran on Tuesday but was injured in the process.

Pulisic drove in Sergino Dest cross

Appeared to collide with Iran's goalkeeper

Was down receiving attention for several minutes

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT must win on Tuesday to advance to the World Cup last 16, making the goal from Pulisic critical. But there was silence rather than celebration after the goal as medical staff surrounded Pulisic.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Manager Gregg Berhalter opted to play with 10 men for a stretch as Pulisic gathered himself away from the field, but while the winger was eventually able to return before half-time, he was subbed off at the break.

Take another look at his first-ever FIFA World Cup goal for the @USMNT 🇺🇸

Christian Pulisic scores the opener against Iran but takes a sore one from the keeper in the process 🤕



📱💻 Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer or listen on BBC Sounds

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This will go down as an iconic goal for Pulisic as long as the USMNT holds on to defeat Iran. Captain America showed up at the right moment for the Stars and Stripes.

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? If the Americans keep their lead, they'll be on to the last 16.