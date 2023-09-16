'The small things' - Christian Eriksen reveals what Man Utd must do to turn form around after dismal Brighton defeat

Christian Eriksen insists Manchester United must improve the "small things" after their dismal 3-1 defeat to Brighton.

WHAT HAPPENED? United were well-beaten thanks to goals from Danny Welbeck, Pascal Gross and Joao Pedro, and Eriksen maintains that they simply aren't getting the luck they require; Rasmus Hojlund thought he had scored his first goal for the club in the first half, but the strike was ruled out because the ball had gone out of play in the build-up.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to BBC Sport, Eriksen was asked what must improve and replied: "The small things. We had the offside at Arsenal and today when we scored, but the ball was out of play. The small things we are missing and a bit of luck to get over the line and get something out of the effort we put in.

"Any game at the start of the season doesn't matter who you play, is very important. We focus on our games and whoever we play we want to win. But we have lost three already and we have to change that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manager Erik ten Hag has struggled this season and United have now lost two games on the bounce, with the Old Trafford crowd booing the Dutchman for his decision to substitute Hojlund for Anthony Martial in the second half.

WHAT NEXT? United will be in action in the Champions League on Wednesday, against Bayern Munich.