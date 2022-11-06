Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has revealed his desire to stay at Bayern Munich beyond his current deal after his two goals downed Hertha Berlin.

Choupo-Moting has scored in seven straight matches

He started the run against Freiburg in Bundesliga

He has five Bundesliga goals so far this season

WHAT HAPPENED? The 33-year-old Cameroon international continued with his fine run in front of the goal after he scored twice as the Bavarians defeated Hertha 3-2 in a Bundesliga fixture at Olympiastadion Berlin.

After Jamal Musiala had put Bayern ahead, Choupo-Moting scored the second and third. Speaking after the game, the former Hamburger SV, Mainz, Stoke City and Paris Saint-Germain player indicated his desire to stay at the Bundesliga giants beyond the current deal.

His contract with Bayern is set to expire at the end of the season.

WHAT DID CHOUPO-MOTING SAY? "I'm very, very happy at Bayern and can of course imagine staying here longer," he said as quoted by Sportbuzzer. "I'm just concentrating on Bayern Munich and I am here for now."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Indomitable Lion has scored in seven consecutive matches across all competitions. In the Bundesliga, he has scored five goals from five matches making him tied as the club's third-top scorer, and provided two assists. His first league goal of the campaign came in the 5-0 demolition of Freiburg on October 16.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHOUPO-MOTING? He will hope to score in his eighth straight match when Bayern host Werder Bremen in a top-flight contest at Allianz Arena on Tuesday.