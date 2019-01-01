Chong offers update on Man Utd future & message from Solskjaer

The Dutch starlet, who is held in high regard at Old Trafford, has revealed that he is in discussions regarding a new contract with the Red Devils

Tahith Chong has suggested that his long-term future will lie at , with a new contract at Old Trafford being discussed.

The 19-year-old winger is held in high regard by the Red Devils and has long been tipped to become an established star in the senior side.

He has made just four first-team appearances to date, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drafting him into his plans upon inheriting the managerial reins from Jose Mourinho.

It was suggested that the youngster could head away from United on loan for 2019-20 in an effort to find him more regular game time.

Interest was said to have been shown in his native from the likes of and .

No deal was done, though, and Chong has now revealed that he is looking to thrash out fresh terms with United.

He told Voetbal Primeur: “Of course we are talking, but it’s still too early to say anything about it.

“The season is still long and we will see what happens.

“There are a lot of competitions coming up and I will focus on that.”

Chong believes that opportunities with United will come his way in 2019-20.

Solskjaer has already shown that he is prepared to put his faith in young players and academy graduates.

More experienced stars were moved out of Old Trafford over the summer, particularly in the final third of the field, and Chong is confident that will work in his favour.

Discussing the message he has been given by his manager, the Dutch U21 international said: “Ole tells me to keep working hard and my chances will come.

“That’s nice to hear. There are a few players who left and I’m climbing up the pecking order.

“It’s always nice to come back to the Netherlands, but in the end I have to do what I find best for myself.

“That’s why I decided to stay.”

United have collected just five points from their opening four games in the current season and will return to action after the international break with a home date against Leicester on September 14.