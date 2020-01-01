Chombo: Baraza has turned every Biashara United player to perform

The tactician has managed to move the team from the red zone to the tenth position on the table

Biashara United midfielder Ramadhan Chombo has revealed his improvement has been immensely contributed by coach Francis Baraza.

The former Sugar coach joined the then relegation-threatened side but has managed to turn their fortune around, and they are currently placed 10th on Mainland League table. Most players have shown remarkable improvement since the Kenyan took over and one of them is Chombo.

"[Baraza] is one of the best tacticians around, and any player who follows his instructions keenly improves tremendously," the midfielder told Mwanaspoti .

"I struggled in the first leg but since his arrival, my game has gone a notch higher and we have all benefited. [Baraza] is a good coach and as a team, we have improved owing to his good technical approach."

Chombo went on to comment on the league suspension owing to Covid-19.

"All public gatherings were suspended for 30 days but we are training at home individually," he added.

"The coach gave us a good program which we are following to the latter."

Baraza joined Biashara in November 2019 from the struggling side Chemelil.