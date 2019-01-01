Chivas owner Vergara dies at 64

The owner had helped develop the Guadalajara club into one of Mexico's most popular, and temporarily expanded into MLS

Chivas owner Jorge Vergara has died at the age of 64 following a cardiac arrest in New York City.

His son, Amaury Vergara, confirmed the news on Friday after months of reports suggesting his father’s health was deteriorating.

"It's with profound sadness and pain that I want to communicate that my father, Jorge Carlos Vergara Madrigal, president and founder of Grupo Omnilife Chivas left this life today due to a cardiac arrest on November 14 in the city of New York, United States," Amaury Vergara wrote.

He confirmed on Twitter that his father had died in the company of his family.

A statement from Chivas read: “The Guadalajara Sports Club deeply regrets the death of Don Jorge Vergara. Leader, innovator, inspiration and great human being. Your legacy will always live in the hearts of millions of Mexicans.”

Vergara was a billionaire, after founding the Grupo Omnilife corporation, which is one of the largest in .

He took ownership of Chivas in 2002, with the club winning Liga MX Apertura and Clausura titles in his time at the helm.

Chivas’ squad is formed entirely of Mexican players, competing in a league where imports from around South America are common.

In addition to his ownership of the Liga MX club, Vergara brought Chivas USA in Los Angeles 2004, with the club going on to record four straight playoff appearances. Vergara sold Chivas USA to MLS in 2014 as the club was disbanded before the league returned a second team to Los Angeles in the form of .

Vergara was also owner of Costa Rican side Saprissa between 2003 and 2011.

His funeral will be held in Guadalajara.

Chivas currently sit 12th in Liga MX, having earned 22 points through the first 17 matches of the campaign.

In the final match of the season, Chivas will face Veracruz while also having a two-leg clash with Dorados in the Copa MX set for January.