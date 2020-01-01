Chirwa: Zambian striker extends Azam FC stay

The forward is the current top scorer of the Mainland Premier League giants and has chosen to remain with them for longer

Azam FC striker Obrey Chirwa has extended his contract at the club for a further year.

Chirwa, who has eight league goals so far this season, has extended his contract for the second straight time at Azam. He had signed an extension to his current contract last June and the latest development means he will continue to serve the champions until at least next season.

He signed the contract in the presence of the club's Chief Executive Officer Abdulkarim Amin.

The Zambian forward is convinced he has done enough for the Vodacom (VPL) former champions and hopes to do even better in the remaining part of the season.

“I am promising the supporters, although I think I have had a better 2020 outing, I will work even harder to ensure that I am going to achieve even more,” Chirwa told the club's website after putting pen to paper for the contract extension.

“The fans only have to come and fill the stadium.”

Chirwa has netted 11 goals in total across all the competitions. During the Mapinduzi tournament that was held in Zambia, Chirwa scored two goals while in the Cecafa Kagame Cup, the forward found the back of the net only once.

Azam then finished second in the tournament which was held in Kigali, Rwanda, last year.