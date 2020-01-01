Chirwa: Azam FC striker ready for Tanzania Prisons outing after injury recovery

The Zambian was injured in the 2-0 win against Coastal Union a fortnight ago but is now ready to lead the team again

Azam FC striker Obrey Chirwa has recovered from injury and is ready to face Prisons in the Tanzania Mainland League match scheduled for Saturday.

The striker has been instrumental for the Icecream Makers and managed to finish as their top scorer last season with 12 goals.

After scoring in the 1-0 win against Polisi Tanzania, the Zambian could not finish the second game unscathed.

"Chirwa got injured in our game against Coastal Union and it is the reason why he missed our win away to Mbeya City in our recent outing," Azam's communication officer Thabit Zakaria told reporters.

"However, he has recovered well and is ready for our game [on Saturday away to Tanzania Prisons]. Maybe, he will be lacking match fitness considering the fact that he has not trained with the team owing to the aforementioned reason."

The official has further revealed the preparedness of the 2014 champions regarding this weekend's top tier assignment.

"We have 24 players with us for Prisons game and it is up to the coach to decide who to field and who not to field," Zakaria continued.

"The logistics have been good, we had no problems in travelling to the venue, and the good thing is that all players are psyched and ready to help us get maximum points.

"I urge our supporters to turn out in large numbers and support us to victory."

The Dar es Salaam-based charges have vowed to maintain their perfect start to the Mainland season.

The Icecream Makers have so far registered a 100 percent start to the new campaign, winning their first three matches, scoring four goals, and conceding none.

They started the season with a 1-0 win against Polisi Tanzania, then won 2-0 against Coastal Union before beating Mbeya City 1-0 at Sokoine Stadium on Sunday.

In an earlier interview, Zakaria revealed their main aim is to keep the good run going as they target silverware at the end of the campaign.

"Our main target now is to keep the good record, three wins out of three is a very good start," Zakaria told reporters in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

"We have started the season very well, and it is what we had anticipated before the season kicked-off, and we want to keep the run going, we want to keep winning our matches and hopeful we will be somewhere at the end of the season."