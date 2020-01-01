Chirwa: Azam FC explains why they extended contract for forward

The ‘ice cream makers’ have revealed why they opted to hand the Zambian player another season at the club

Azam FC have revealed the reason they extended the contract of Obrey Chirwa for another year.

According to the club’s information officer Thabith Zakaria, the extension of the contract was reached after his performance this season convinced the club.

Chirwa recently penned a one-year deal, which will see him stay put at the ‘ice-cream makers’ until 2020/2021 and the club has described him as a reliable asset.

“We agreed to extend his contract because he is still a reliable player in our squad and his services are still very much needed for the next season,” Zakaria is quoted by Daily News .

“He is a good player and the club is happy to have him.”

Zakaria added discussions with Chirwa went smoothly as the player could not travel to his native country of Zambia due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Zakaria reiterated the future of another striker Donald Ngoma still hangs in balance as the two parties have not met to discuss on a possible contract extension.

The Zimbabwean player joined Azam in 2018 from Young Africans but frequent injuries saw him enjoy limited playing time, despite flourishing at his former club.

Azam, who last won the Mainland title in 2014 are second on the league table with 54 points from 28 games and trail leaders Simba SC by 17 points.